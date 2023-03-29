Neighbours mourn the loss of retired teacher who was found dead in her home

SINGAPORE: Residents at Block 11 Holland Drive are mourning the loss of an elderly retired teacher, after she was found dead in her flat on Sunday (26 Mar).

The police were alerted to the incident after a neighbour reported smelling something rancid coming from her apartment, around 1.55pm. When they arrived at the scene, the police found the elderly woman lying motionless in the unit. She was pronounced dead on the spot.

One neighbour told the Chinese daily that the deceased is an unmarried ex-teacher who has lived in the area for 40 years. Revealing that the 1943-born woman was well-liked in their community, the neighbour said that the retiree previously taught at a primary school in the vicinity and that she used to live with her sister.

She lived alone after her sister passed away and neighbours claim that her sister’s children never visited her, until her death.

The retired teacher enjoyed a good relationship with her neighbours, who described her as “gentle” and “friendly”. One neighbour said, “She lives in the unit at the end of the corridor. She greets us kindly when she comes in and out, and we greet each other. The neighbors like her very much, and they always call her ‘teacher’ when they talk to her.”

He added that a man, believed to be a relative, visited the late ex-teacher’s flat on Tuesday (28 Mar) morning and left with some packed items.

The police have so far ruled out the possibility of homicide, based on a preliminary probe. Investigations are ongoing.

