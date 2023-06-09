Morning Digest, June 9

Tharman Shanmugaratnam to contest presidential election

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam publicly announced today (8 June) his intention to run for the presidency of Singapore in the upcoming election, which is scheduled to be held by September 13. In a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Tharman revealed his decision to retire from politics, resign from the People's Action Party, and step down from his various government positions.

Orchard Road Catfight: Two women viciously fight, pulling each other’s hair… because of a man?

SINGAPORE: Two women were caught in a brawl outside Tang Plaza on Orchard Road on Sunday morning (June 4). The women, allegedly Filipina and Indonesian, were said to have come to blows because of a man.

Two videos of the fight have been shared on the Singapore Incidents Instagram account. The first shows one woman in a white top and black pants tussling on the floor with another woman in an all-black outfit as onlookers call out to them to try to get them to stop.

Woman cyclist jumps on car hood after road rage incident along East Coast Road

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user caught the altercation between a motorist and a cyclist, both women, on camera. “10/10 trailer better than any Hollywood production. Please do not attempt this at home 🤣,” wrote the post author, who goes by Le’schane on the platform. She expressed surprise that despite the commotion, no one tooted their horn, writing, “First thought, the people here are quite nice.

MOS Burger manager started throwing & banging things loudly after elderly employee made a mistake

SINGAPORE: A eight-minute video posted on TikTok by a GrabFood rider of what appeared to be a MOS Burger manager’s temper tantrum has gone viral, getting nearly 630,000 views and over 1600 comments.

TikTok user James Ong, who goes by @james_sg88 on the platform, captioned his June 6 video by writing, “was collecting my Grabfood order at MOS Burger HDB hub when this happened. this is totally unacceptable.”

‘She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans’ — Vivian Balakrishan apologises for ‘horrendous’ joke by local comedian about MH370 that enraged Malaysians

SINGAPORE: After Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia drew the ire of Malaysians for a series of jokes she made in a show in the United States, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan apologised in a tweet, writing that the comic "certainly does not speak for Singaporeans." "I am appalled by her horrendous statements. She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans. We treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia, and are sorry for the offence and hurt caused to all Malaysians," wrote Dr Balakrishnan in a tweet sent shortly after midnight on June 8 (Thursday).

