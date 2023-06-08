‘She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans’ — Vivian Balakrishan apologises for ‘horrendous’ joke by local comedian about MH370 that enraged Malaysians

SINGAPORE: After Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia drew the ire of Malaysians for a series of jokes she made in a show in the United States, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan apologised in a tweet, writing that the comic “certainly does not speak for Singaporeans.”

“I am appalled by her horrendous statements. She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans. We treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia, and are sorry for the offence and hurt caused to all Malaysians,” wrote Dr Balakrishnan in a tweet sent shortly after midnight on June 8 (Thursday).

The Minister’s tweet was in reply to Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq, who had shared a video clip of Chia’s set posted by Malaysian actress Kudsia Kahar.

In the clip, Chia asks an audience member where he’s from, and when he says, “Malaysia,” she replies, “Malaysia! Ok, f**k you, a**h**s,” which caused the audience to burst out in laughter.

“When my prime minister went on TV to announce that you guys had dumped us, he cried because he thought we were not gonna survive without you.

But 40 years later, we became a First World country. And you guys, Malaysia, what are you now? Still a developing country,” she continued.

However, the clip in Ms Kudsia’s tweet does not contain what perhaps is the most controversial portion of Chia’s set, which was a reference to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“Now, Malaysia you all are trying to come around, like, ‘Hey Singapore, you’re looking good lah.’ And we’re like, ‘I know, but why haven’t you visited me in 40 years?’” says the comic, before adding, “And (Malaysia’s) like, ‘Yeah I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly. ‘

Why, Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land. This joke kills in Singapore,” she added.

Chia appears to have taken down her Instagram account, but clips of her set may still be viewed on various social media channels. /TISG

