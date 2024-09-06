SINGAPORE: More than 12 phishing scams conning money from the money with fake offers from the supermarket giant FairPrice have been reported to the police since August.

Victims lost over $9,000, deceived by false offers of $500 gift cards for just $9.

The Straits Times reported that on Sept 5, the police released a statement noting an increase in such scams recently. Detailing how the scam works, they noted that victims first encounter advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, where they are drawn in by what appears to be a legitimate offer from FairPrice.

When they click on the link, they are taken to a fake website designed to look like the real FairPrice page. There, they are asked to enter personal information such as their shipping address, bank details, and one-time passwords (OTPs) to complete their purchase.

Only after unauthorised transactions appeared on their bank statements did the victims realise they had been scammed. The police added that, in several cases, these fraudulent transactions were processed in foreign currencies.

A FairPrice spokesperson on Sept 5 advised customers to verify any promotions or updates by checking the official website, www.fairprice.com.sg, or its social media accounts.

Earlier, on Aug 31, FairPrice addressed the issue in a Facebook post, warning the public about a scam falsely advertising $500 gift cards for $9. The supermarket chain clarified that it had no connection with the fraudulent offer.

The police advised the public to be wary of online offers that seem “too good to be true”. They suggested checking website URLs to confirm they match the official brand domain and contacting companies directly to verify deals.

The police also caution against sending money to unknown individuals or sharing bank details and one-time passwords (OTPs). If bank details are compromised, victims should immediately freeze their accounts and report fraudulent transactions to their bank.

To protect yourself from scams, download the ScamShield app and enable security features like transaction limits for online banking and two-factor authentication. To verify information with official sources, call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.

Individuals with information about scams can also contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or visit www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. /TISG

Read also: CPF Board to lower daily CPF withdrawal limit to $50,000 from Sept 25 to combat scams