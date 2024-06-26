SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can utilise their S$300 (US$222) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers starting Tuesday, June 25.

Along with more CDC vouchers released, there are also additional cash payouts slated for September and December, Channel News Asia reports.

These efforts are part of the government’s broader strategy to mitigate cost-of-living pressures amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The CDC vouchers can be claimed digitally at go.gov.sg/cdcv. A household member can log in with their Singpass account to redeem the vouchers, which remain valid until Dec 31, 2024.

The vouchers are divided into two: S$150 for use at participating heartland merchants and hawkers and another S$150 for supermarkets, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong announced on Tuesday at the West Coast Community Centre, marking a significant milestone as this is the first instance of two tranches of CDC vouchers being distributed in a single calendar year.

The distribution of these vouchers is part of a larger support package announced during Budget 2024. The then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong outlined multiple measures to alleviate cost-of-living concerns, including the CDC vouchers worth S$600.

The first half is available now, with the remaining half to be distributed in January 2025.

In addition to the CDC vouchers, Singaporeans can look forward to direct cash payouts in September and December.

These payouts are part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to provide continuous financial support to households.

The September disbursement will come in the form of the Budget 2024 Cost-of-Living Special Payment, intended to offer immediate relief as inflation and other economic pressures continue to impact daily living expenses.

Approximately 23,000 merchants are participating in the CDC voucher scheme in 2024.

Mr Gan noted that he is “glad that, similar to the previous tranche of the CDC vouchers, some participating hawkers, merchants, and supermarkets are also extending their own discounts and rebates when residents use CDC vouchers at their shops.”

The participating supermarkets include major chains such as Ang Mo Supermarket, Giant Singapore, HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, U-Stars Supermarket, and Cold Storage.

FairPriceGroup has announced that shoppers will receive S$4 in return vouchers for every S$50 worth of CDC vouchers spent in a single transaction until July 1, with the return vouchers being valid until July 31.

Similarly, Cold Storage offers S$8 return vouchers for shoppers who spend at least S$80 in CDC vouchers in one transaction.

Giant Singapore offers S$6 return vouchers for a minimum spend of S$60 in CDC vouchers. These promotions aim to stretch the value of the CDC vouchers further, providing additional savings to households.

Residents can find participating merchants through go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers, simplifying locating businesses that accept the vouchers.

Mr Gan expressed that he is “heartened” by the public’s reception of the scheme, noting that to date, each household has received S$1,300 worth of CDC vouchers.

With approximately 1.3 million households claiming the January disbursement, more than S$500 million has been spent at participating outlets.

The CDC vouchers are part of an S$1.9 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package, which is aimed at helping households cope with cost-of-living concerns.

Beyond the vouchers, the government also provides U-save, service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates to eligible households.

These rebates, which help offset utility bills and S&CC charges, will be distributed next month, with additional rounds in October and January 2025. /TISG

