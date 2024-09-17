Money-saving tips for Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia, and why you shouldn’t use your Singdollars to shop over there

SINGAPORE: Like many Singaporeans, you may be planning on travelling to Malaysia soon, especially given that you can stretch your Singdollars quite a bit more than back home. But before you go, it’s best to be informed about how to be a smart spender in Malaysia.

Also, keep in mind the list of items prohibited to be brought back to Singapore. These include firecrackers, weapons, chewing tobacco, vape cigarettes, gun-shaped cigarette lighters, controlled drugs and psychotropic substances, and pirated or fake items.

And, as practically everyone around the world knows, the list also includes chewing gum. After all, you don’t want to get a stiff fine at the end of a nice trip.

Secondly, be a safety-minded traveller. The last thing you want to happen is to lose some of your hard-earned Singdollars because of carelessness or, worse yet, theft.

Keep your possessions close to you, especially your phone, wallet, car keys, etc. Leave your bling at home—don’t let your expensive jewellery be a ready target for thieves.

If you’re driving, park your car in parking lots and not on the street. Also, consider getting a steering wheel lock for added security.

Money-saving tips for Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia

1. It may be more convenient to do so but don’t use your Singdollars in shops in Malaysia, especially in JB, even when there are signs that say the shops accept them.

According to the finance blog Dollars & Sense, the exchange rate in these establishments is “typically unfavourable and uncompetitive.”

2. Choose to pay in Malaysian ringgit instead of Singdollars when paying by card, as the prevailing market exchange rate will make this a better option. You won’t get big savings from this, but every cent counts, right?

3. Know that some brands are less expensive in Singapore than Malaysia. For example, items from Charles & Keith and its sister brand, Pedro, cost less at home.

PS: Dyson and Crocs items are also cheaper in Singapore, Dollars & Sense said last year.

4. Motorists should make sure they get the right fuel. The lure of cheaper gas in Malaysia is real, but fuel is less expensive due to government subsidies, particularly RON 95 petrol. However, be warned that only Malaysians are allowed to have this fuel type.

There are currently no fines imposed on errant motorists, but you could get fuel station owners into trouble if you fill up with RON 95. They could go to jail or be fined.

5. Finally, while food is generally cheaper in Malaysia, some food items are on the prohibited list. You can find it here.

For example, a Reddit user wrote that he once “saw a whole family eating CNY-worth of bak kwa at the airport because” of the regulations on meat and meat products.

Also, since only the western part of Malaysia is on the list of places where eggs are allowed, it’s best to be careful with the eggs you’re bringing along with you. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos