55% of Singaporeans polled say they would move to JB to avoid high living costs

SINGAPORE: A poll shows more Singaporeans would say “yes” to relocating to Johor Bahru than “no”.

Among the 1,548 people who answered the question “Would you move to JB to avoid high costs in SG?” on answers.sg, 55 per cent said yes, while 45 per cent said no.

This should not come as a surprise to many, since much has been said about Singapore being one of the most expensive cities in the world.

While the ultra-wealthy such as Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, the richest man in Singapore, may not have much of a problem with the cost of living, others less well off are hard pressed. Some have resorted to living in Johor Bahru while working in Singapore.

One high-profile Singapore leaver is the Malaysian actor and Singapore permanent resident Shaun Chen. He sold his home in Singapore and relocated with his wife and daughters to JB.

He told CNA that their living expenses have dropped since the move.

Others, who spoke to MustShareNews, cited high housing costs as a reason for relocating. Some pointed out that the Singapore dollar can be stretched further in JB than in the city-state.

How much cheaper is it to live in JB than in Singapore?

According to Numbeo, the world’s biggest cost of living database, the cost of living in JB, if one excludes rent, is about 66.1 per cent lower than in Singapore.

If one includes rent, JB is even cheaper — the cost of living there then is 74.6 per cent lower than in Singapore. According to Numbeo, rents in Singapore are an eye-watering 87.3 per cent higher than in JB.

But it’s not just a matter of housing. Food, quite understandably, is more expensive in Singapore than in JB. Groceries in JB are 52.3 per cent lower than in Singapore, and restaurant prices nearly 60 per cent lower.

For example, a S$10 McDonald’s meal in Singapore would cost only S$5.12 in JB, while a cappuccino, S$6.35 in Singapore, only costs S$3.94 in JB.

A 333 mL bottle of water, which costs S$0.56 in JB, is almost three times more expensive in Singapore (S$1.54); while a loaf of bread costs S$1.13 in JB and S$2.86 in Singapore.

Numbeo also says that a person would need about S$3,047.70 a month in JB for a standard of living that costs S$12,000 in Singapore, including rental fees. /TISG

