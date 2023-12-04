Entertainment

Michael B Jordan crashes his Ferrari into a parked car

ByLydia Koh

December 4, 2023
michael-b-jordan-crashes-his-ferrari-into-a-parked-car

Jordan

Michael B. Jordan was involved in a collision in Hollywood, California, on Saturday night, as confirmed by Page Six. The LAPD disclosed that the incident happened around 11:34 p.m. on a busy segment of Sunset Boulevard, describing it as a “traffic collision involving a vehicle hitting a parked vehicle.”

Upon arrival, authorities found no indications of anything suspicious or evidence of driving under the influence. They didn’t administer a field sobriety test to the 36-year-old actor and made no arrests. Post the accident, information was exchanged between parties, and no charges were pressed, as per LAPD.

Photo: Instagram/Michael B Jordan

Significant damage to Jordan’s Ferrari

TMZ obtained images revealing significant damage to Jordan’s blue luxury car, with the right fender torn off, and one tire, equipped with gold rims, located yards away from the vehicle post-impact. The parked blue Kia displayed dents and hanging metal scraps on its left side due to Jordan’s car hitting it. Fragments of metal from Jordan’s vehicle were found on the ground near the Kia.

It remains uncertain if the other driver was inside the vehicle or present during the crash. TMZ reported that when asked by an officer at the scene, Jordan opted not to provide an explanation for the incident. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries aside from the damages to both vehicles. Police directed the “Wakanda Forever” star to complete a police report online.

Unhurt and composed

Representatives for Jordan didn’t promptly respond to requests for comments from Page Six. A video obtained by TMZ showed Jordan conversing with the police alongside an unidentified friend on the sidewalk after the accident, both appearing unhurt and composed at the time.

Read More News

Gen-Z TikToker will “cry” if she has to do three “non-creative” work related tasks daily 

Cover Photo: IG

The post Michael B Jordan crashes his Ferrari into a parked car appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Dear Hyeri drama photos: Shin Hye Sun reveals her new secret personality after severe emotional trauma

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.