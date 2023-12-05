According to sources, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker recently married in Tulum, Mexico. The High School Musical actress and professional baseball player sparked dating rumours in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February.

Their relationship began after meeting on a Zoom call, with Hudgens making the first move by initiating contact through direct messages. The couple made their public debut at an event in November 2021, with Tucker openly praising Hudgens in interviews.

Expressing deep affection for each other

Leading up to their wedding, the couple shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, including intimate moments and captions expressing their deep affection for each other. Hudgens had previously mentioned the challenges of wedding planning and her inclination towards eloping, while Tucker was supportive of her decisions.

Reflecting on their engagement, Hudgens admitted to being surprised by Tucker’s proposal but expressed immense joy over the commitment. She described feeling a sense of security and happiness as a fiancée, confidently stating that she knew Tucker was “the one” early in their relationship.

Sharing spippets on her Instagram

Their wedding celebrations included a bachelorette weekend in Aspen, Colorado, with close friends, including Sarah Hyland, and Hudgens shared snippets of the festivities on her Instagram.

Throughout their journey, Hudgens remained open about her emotions, discussing the changes and the newfound sense of contentment that came with their engagement. Their love story, starting from a casual meeting to a blissful marriage, captivated fans and friends alike, marking a special milestone for the couple.

