Kimora Lee Simmons thanks firefighters for saving her and family after house caught fire

ByLydia Koh

December 4, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons expressed immense gratitude toward the California firefighters who likely saved her family’s lives during a recent incident. The 48-year-old mother of five shared on social media that her house had caught fire before the Los Angeles Fire Department promptly responded to the emergency.

In an Instagram Story post alongside a picture of four individuals investigating her smoke-filled fireplace, Simmons reassured her followers, stating, “My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine.” She extended her heartfelt thanks to the multiple battalions, ladders, and units of firefighters who dedicated many hours to their rescue, acknowledging their potential role in saving their lives.

Photo: Instagram/Kimora Lee Simmons

Sharing snapshots of firefighters

Simmons shared additional snapshots depicting the firefighters in her living room, where debris from the fireplace was scattered on the floor and the carpet rolled back. Despite this, there was no immediate response from Simmons’ representative to Page Six’s request for comment.

She is a mother to Ming, 23, and Aoki, 21, from her previous marriage to Russell Simmons, Kenzo, 14, from her relationship with Djimon Hounsou, and Wolfe, 8, from her estranged second husband Tim Leissner. Additionally, she welcomed her adopted son Gary in 2020.

Joys and challenges of parenthood

Earlier this year, Simmons, a single mother, spoke openly about the joys and challenges of parenthood, emphasizing her relentless focus on her children’s happiness. She highlighted the significance of their smiles, considering it her daily goal to maintain their joy, regardless of the difficulties that come with being a single parent.

However, the year hasn’t been without its struggles for her family. Her daughters, Aoki and Ming, accused their father, Russell Simmons, of verbal shaming on Father’s Day. Aoki detailed threats that impacted her career and mental health, eventually leading to emergency medication due to panic attacks triggered by interactions with her father. Russell later expressed deep remorse for his behavior, apologizing for his frustration and yelling.

