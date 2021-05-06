Home News 'May I have a seat please' initiative helps Samantha, 24, who is...

‘May I have a seat please’ initiative helps Samantha, 24, who is in remission for leukaemia

She is one of the designers of the lanyard and card

Photo: Facebook/ Ong Ye Kung

Denise Teh

Singapore — Finding a seat on the MRT can be a challenge, which was why the “May I have a seat, please?” campaign was created to help commuters with disabilities and/or special needs get a seat on public transport.

Meet Samantha, 24. She takes public transport to work and often feels tired on the journey home.

That is partly…

Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung shared the story of Samantha, 24, who frequently travels using public transport.

Looking at her, one wouldn’t know she has medical problems While her leukaemia is in remission, she has other long-term conditions like atrial septal defect — a hole in the wall between the upper chambers of the heart — and flat foot. It is strenuous for her to stand or walk for long.

The initiative ‘May I have a seat, please?’  helps her let other commuters know that she requires a seat.

Caring SG Commuters has come out with a lanyard and card so that commuters like Samantha, with invisible medical conditions or disabilities, can ask for a seat on public transport more easily or be offered one without having to ask.

Caring SG Commuters is a national movement to make everyone’s travel experience more pleasant, inclusive and welcoming.

The “May I Have a Seat Please” lanyard and card, rolled out on Apr 26, can be obtained from the passenger service centres at MRT stations, bus interchanges or TransitLink ticket offices. Prior to the lanyards, commuters could obtain stickers to paste on their clothing to alert other passengers about their needs.

Photo: Land Transport Authority/ Caring Commuters SG

Samantha is one of the designers of the lanyard and card. Her design was one of the five chosen from an art competition for all with disabilities/ special needs.

Photo: Caring Commuters SG

The theme was “Who am I” and the top designs from the submitted artwork were adapted and incorporated into the lanyard. The design incorporated “colours and faces of my favourite cartoon characters”, Samantha said after being named one of the top five artists.

“Let’s be gracious and nice to our fellow commuters,” Minister Ong urged when sharing about the launch of the lanyard. The Caring SG Commuters movement encourages citizens not to be afraid to step up and to offer their seats on public transport.

