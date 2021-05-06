Man reportedly hit teenage sister found dead in Clementi flat with wooden pole

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The 29-year-old brother of a teenager who was discovered lifeless in Clementi on Wednesday (May 5) has been charged in connection with her death.

Huang Bocan had been arrested after police found his sister’s lifeless body.

The police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1, at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Huang’s sister was found motionless when the officers arrived. They pronounced her dead on the scene.

In the latest development in the ongoing case, Huang was charged on Thursday (May 6) with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his sister, who has been identified as Ms Huang Baoying.

Huang reportedly used a wooden pole to hit his sister at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Huang siblings’ neighbours did not know them.

The brother and sister were said to have kept to themselves.

The neighbours told ST that over a dozen policemen were seen in the area on Wednesday morning.

One neighbour who resides only two units away from the Huang siblings told ST, “There were about 15 police officers and six police cars. They barricaded the unit and a body was carried out at around 2 pm on Wednesday.”

TODAY reports that the state court was told on Thursday by a police prosecutor that Huang is on a five-day medical certificate.

He was ordered by District Judge Terence Tay to be remanded at the Central Police Division for further investigations.

Huang will be back in court next Wednesday (May 12).

If he is found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code, Huang could be fined, caned or jailed for as long as 10 years.

