Home News Man reportedly hit teenage sister found dead in Clementi flat with wooden...

Man reportedly hit teenage sister found dead in Clementi flat with wooden pole

Siblings lived together and kept to themselves

Photo: Google Earth

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore—The 29-year-old brother of a teenager who was discovered lifeless in Clementi on Wednesday (May 5) has been charged in connection with her death.

Huang Bocan had been arrested after police found his sister’s lifeless body. 

The police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1, at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Huang’s sister was found motionless when the officers arrived. They pronounced her dead on the scene.

In the latest development in the ongoing case, Huang was charged on Thursday (May 6) with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his sister, who has been identified as Ms Huang Baoying.

Huang reportedly used a wooden pole to hit his sister at around 11 pm on Tuesday. 

- Advertisement -

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Huang siblings’ neighbours did not know them.

The brother and sister were said to have kept to themselves.

The neighbours told ST that over a dozen policemen were seen in the area on Wednesday morning.

One neighbour who resides only two units away from the Huang siblings told ST, “There were about 15 police officers and six police cars. They barricaded the unit and a body was carried out at around 2 pm on Wednesday.”

TODAY reports that the state court was told on Thursday by a police prosecutor that Huang is on a five-day medical certificate. 

He was ordered by District Judge Terence Tay to be remanded at the Central Police Division for further investigations.

Huang will be back in court next Wednesday (May 12). 

If he is found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code, Huang could be fined, caned or jailed for as long as 10 years.

/TISG

Read also: 49-year-old female cyclist dies, hit by bus at NTU

49-year-old female cyclist dies, hit by bus at NTU

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

MOH asks hospitals to delay non-urgent surgeries to conserve resources for Covid patients

Singapore— With Covid-19 cases rising, the Ministry of Health (MOH) asked hospitals on Monday (May 3) to delay non-urgent surgeries and give priority to the treatment of Covid patients. In a statement, MOH said it is "working closely with all public and...
View Post
Featured News

5 KTPH staff disciplined for ‘error’ that led to unnecessary treatment of breast cancer patients 

Singapore—Five staff members of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) have been disciplined for a laboratory incident that led to inaccurate test results and unnecessary treatment for some breast cancer patients. The staff members were disciplined for "not adequately performing their duties and...
View Post
COVID 19

MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Singapore -- The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection that are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). Tuesday (May 4) also saw another 12 imported cases. It is the ninth...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent