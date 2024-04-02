Home News

MAS launches new digital platform allowing banks to exchange info on suspicious customers

ByMary Alavanza

April 2, 2024
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

SINGAPORE: On April 1, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, MAS, launched a new digital platform, COSMIC, marking a significant stride in the ongoing battle against financial crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

Named COSMIC, short for Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases, the platform serves as a centralised financial platform where banks can voluntarily exchange crucial information about suspicious customers.

Developed as a joint effort between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and six leading banks—DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB, Citibank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank—COSMIC is set to revolutionise information sharing in the banking sector. Initially, these six banks will be the primary users of the platform.

COSMIC’s primary focus revolves around three key financial crime risks prevalent in commercial banking: the misuse of legal persons, illicit use of trade finance, and proliferation financing.

According to Ms Loo Siew Yee, MAS assistant managing director:

COSMIC will enable FIs to warn each other of suspicious activities and make more informed risk assessments on a timely basis.

See also  1MDB: When 30-40 pairs of eyes scrutinising a document still failed to detect a con

It complements the industry’s existing close collaboration with MAS and law enforcement authorities to combat financial crime. This will strengthen Singapore’s capabilities to uphold our reputation as a well-regulated and trusted financial centre.”

The Straits Times reports that to support this initiative, legislative frameworks were put into effect on the same day, providing a legal basis and necessary safeguards for the sharing of sensitive customer information.

Under the amended Financial Services and Markets Act 2022, banks are empowered to share customer data on COSMIC if any red flags indicating potential criminal behaviour are detected.

However, stringent measures are in place to uphold customer confidentiality and protect the interests of legitimate clients.

MAS emphasised the importance of timely responses from customers when banks request clarification regarding their transactions or risk profiles.

Such cooperation enables banks to conduct informed risk assessments and enhances the platform’s effectiveness in identifying and combating financial crimes.

Despite the voluntary nature of information sharing on COSMIC, MAS hinted at plans to make certain aspects of sharing mandatory in the future.

See also  MAS imposes higher penalties, more convictions for financial irregularities

However, for now, the voluntary phase allows stakeholders to address operational concerns and make necessary adjustments for smoother integration.

The announcement received positive feedback from industry players, with banks expressing support for the initiative.

Mr Jeffrey Lee, DBS’ Group Head of Financial Crime and Security Services, likened the collaboration to neighbours warning each other about potential threats, stressing financial institutions’ collective responsibility to safeguard the financial system’s integrity.

He said, “If your neighbour’s house was burgled, in addition to telling the police, wouldn’t you want them to warn you as well?”

Ms Loretta Yuen, Head of Group Legal and Compliance at OCBC, reiterated the importance of data protection while assuring that information would only be shared if red flags were identified.

Similarly, Mr Daniel Ng, head of group compliance at UOB, highlighted that COSMIC will make “information-sharing to take place on a larger scale” compared to existing frameworks like the Anti-Money Laundering(AML)/Countering the Financing of Terrorism(CFT) Industry Partnership(ACIP).

See also  Bahrain in talks with Singapore on blockchain pilot

The launching of COSMIC follows Singapore’s largest money laundering case in 2023, where S$3 billion in assets were seized.

Although unrelated to the case, the development of COSMIC underscores Singapore’s proactive stance against financial crimes.

Legal experts and industry insiders believe that if COSMIC had been in place earlier, investigations could have been expedited and potentially deter criminal activities.

“This innovative initiative is testament to the country’s leadership and commitment to protecting the integrity of the financial system and will strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted international financial centre,” Mr Shane Godwin, head of financial crime at HSBC Singapore, said. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singapore dubbed a “magical futuristic world” by the 2024 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Dr Demis Hassabis

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

38 Oxley Road: Time for some give and take

October 13, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

“Regret quitting without a new job in hand” — Jobless Singaporean sends 400 job applications in one month, but still “no interview offer”

October 13, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.