Mark Lee promotes ‘What! The Heist’ action-comedy movie

SINGAPORE — The action-comedy film What! The Heist stars Mark Lee, 54, a Singaporean comedian, actor, television host and film director.

Lee shared an Instagram post expressing that movie promotions would start in Malaysia. “Malaysian friends! See you in Bukit Mertajam, Taiping and Ipoh! Wait for you!” Mark stated in his post caption.

What! The Heist is a comedy crime caper that tells the story of a criminal genius godfather who escapes jail and is entrusted to a powerful gangster lord with a “Lottery Heist” mission. The mission’s objective is to modify the lotto balls and change the lottery machine to make the final results similar to their numbers – and win the grand prize of 100 million dollars.

Alongside Mark Lee, the cast includes Jack Lim, Patricia Mok, Henry Thia, Jaspers Lai, Grace Teo, Gan Mei Yan, Hao Ren, and Yuan Teng. It is directed by Matt Lai, who is also the man known for the films Juang (2022) and Fight Lah! Kopitiam (2020).

Other Singaporean celebrities and fans congratulated Mark on this new venture and expressed their support through the comments section.

What! The Heist will be premiering in cinemas on Jan 19, 2023. The film is rated for a P13 audience. For more details about the movie and its promotions, visit What! The Heist’s official Instagram page.

