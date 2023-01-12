Hazelle Teo celebrates 6 years in radio industry, says it’s a ‘job that I love so, so much… I never want to take it for granted’

SINGAPORE — Hazelle Teo, a DJ at Mediacorp Radio YES 933, is celebrating six years in the industry. On Jan 10, she shared an Instagram post to express her gratitude for reaching this milestone. “Today marks the start of my 6th year in a job that I love so, so much,” she said in her caption.

Hazelle also believes that she is lucky in life with how things are turning out. “I think I really lucked out in life sometimes. The fact that most mornings I open my eyes and think to myself- how great that I’m doing what I love! Damn. That’s a fantastic feeling to feel, and I never want to take it for granted,” the DJ added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelle Teo 张颖双 (@heyhihazelle)

More so, she gave thanks to all the people who helped her throughout her radio career.

“I just wanna say thank you to the bosses of my radio station, leaders of my company, as well as colleagues and clients alike who have seen me through this journey,” Hazelle remarked.

Special mention to her official fans club, @hazellenutsfc, whose trust made her where she is today.

“I will continue cherishing my opportunities with a grateful heart,” she said.

Other Singaporean personalities commented on her post to express their love and support for Hazelle.

Pang Sheng Jun, a Singaporean national swimmer, commented: “Thank you for always spreading positivity to everywhere you go. Let’s have a good 2023 together Hazelle!!”.

Ze Liang, also a DJ at YES 933, stated: “My fav radio partner 😍 (I only had one)”.

Fans left their comments as well. An IG user said: “will continue to support you in 2023! thank you so much for accompanying us on air thus far❤️❤️❤️”. Another user stated: “Maybe you found your ikigai ❤️” which means ‘life purpose’.

Hazelle concluded her post by declaring that she will continue to ‘break boundaries’ this 2023.

