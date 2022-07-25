Man turns his Pasir Ris HDB window into coffee pickup station

- Advertisement -

A netizen passing by a Pasir Ris HDB block was surprised to see a line outside an apartment window.

In a TikTok video on Sunday (Jul 24), TikTok user @girlandbones posted a video of “just a bro selling coffee from his room casually”.

“This is so cute! He has his own branding”, she wrote.

As people queued up to get their caffeine fix, a small sign with the words ‘Ground Floor Coffee’ could be seen. It turns out that the netizen had spotted a home-based business. Run by self-taught barista Adhwa Hasif, Ground Floor Coffee has a menu of six drinks.

Since Ground Floor Coffee is a side business for Adhwa, the window café is only open on days which he isn’t working: namely Fridays to Sundays, with no predetermined opening hours. According to their Instagram page, they operate only with pre-orders and do not take walk-ins.

On the menu: regular latte, lavender latte, caramel latte, dark mocha and pure chocolate.

Adhwa tells media outlets that he opened Ground Floor Coffee after seeing “many young kids lepak at the road behind my house, and they will bring food and snacks. It dawned on me that perhaps I should sell coffee to them. I was reluctant at first because people usually go for Starbucks or Coffee Bean, but I decided to try it out to see how it goes”. /TISG

