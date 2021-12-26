Man suing own child for exposing his affair, child asks for advice, “I… have no idea what to do”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen recently wrote a post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page seeking advice because they believed they’ve “reached the lowest point” of their life.

“I recently found out that my father was cheating on my mother. Not only did he not feel any remorse over his action, he pushed the blame on me since I was the one who exposed his affair,” an anonymous contributor wrote on the site on Dec 23.

The father even threatened to sue the poster for having gone through his phone and invading his privacy.

“Isn’t it ironic that evidence of adultery is needed in court and yet the means to acquire this evidence requires privacy invasion?”

The contributor added that they could not believe that a father would consider filing a lawsuit against his own child over something that was the father’s own fault.

Moreover, the divorce has apparently imperilled the family’s finances, to the point of possible homelessness.

“I’m honestly so drained from this and am really worried over our financial situation after this divorce. I think I’m panicking on the inside over the fact that my mom and my siblings might be homeless after all this… starting to blame myself for exposing the truth to my mother since it was perhaps better for me to close one eye and live in ignorance.. life could have been simpler and happier that way.”

The post ends with the following words: “I am really lost and have no idea what to do.”

Netizens reassured the poster that they had done the right thing.

“Better off for your mum and the kids to be without him,” one wrote.

At least one commenter disagreed and said that the person should have first approached the father.

This was not a popular opinion, however.

/TISG

