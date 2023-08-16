Man shocked at being charged $50 fee for parking only 14 minutes at Golden Mile Tower

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after he was shocked to experience a parking charge of $50 he had to pay even for parking less than a quarter of an hour.

“Most expensive parking in Singapore. $50 for 14 minutes in golden mile tower. #LHN,” wrote Mr Frank Ly on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Aug 14 (Sunday).

He posted side-by-side photos of the published rates of parking in the venue and the receipt of his payment, showing that an error must have occurred when he paid for his parking.

The sign said Golden Mile Tower charges $2.82 per hour from 7 am until 7 pm daily and $2.31 from 7 pm to 7 am daily for cars.

The receipt, however, tells a very different story.

It shows that he entered the car park at 13:19:43 on Aug 13 and exited at 13:33:13 with a parked time of 14 minutes.

The paid amount indicated on the receipt is $50 (Inclusive of GST).

The balance left on his card was $5.47, and, inadvertently adding insult to injury, the words “HAVE A NICE DAY” is written across the bottom of the receipt.

Many commenters on the post were puzzled by the high charge.

Others pointed out that there must have been a system error and urged Mr Ly to report it so he could get a refund.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Frank Ly and Golden Mile Tower for further comments and updates. Golden Mile Tower, in turn, referred us to LHN Parking as the car park management. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts