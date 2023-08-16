Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 16

Shanmugam shuts down rumours of an affair with fellow MP, says someone impersonating his ex-wife also put up a “nasty, false post”

SINGAPORE: K Shanmugam was quick to shut down circulating rumours on Wednesday (Aug 16) night after an old blog post was shared claiming that he had an affair with fellow PAP MP. Mr Shanmugam also said there was another post allegedly by his ex-wife Jothie Rajah, which was also false. Read more here…

‘I just feel worse with each passing day’ says NUS biz grad who’s been job hunting since January

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate took to Reddit to crowdsource ideas for job hunting, saying he’s been looking for employment since the beginning of the year and is starting to feel hopeless.

u/Ill-Cry-825 wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (Aug 14) that he graduated from NUS Business School last May. His credentials are pretty good: “I was a marketing & ops student, and I’ve done 3 marketing internships. I have leadership experience and I’ve taken various certs/courses.”

Read more here…

Man gets ‘shock of his life’ after being charged $10.80 for cai fan at Food Republic

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media when his plate of economy rice (cai fan) cost a surprising $10.80. Facebook user Jason Joo wrote that the price of the dish, which is, after all, supposed to be economical, gave him “the shock of his life”. Read more here…

Ex WP NCMP Yee Jenn Jong calls timeline for Presidential Election ‘impossible’ and says that only candidates sure of eligibility have time to prepare

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Yee Jenn Jong expressed concerns over the tight schedule for the upcoming Presidential Election, writing in an Aug 14 (Monday) Facebook post, “If we think about the timeline, you will realise how seriously it is making a mockery of the system.”

He underlines the amount of work and logistics that go into a “proper campaign at the national level,” which include “printing of posters, banners, hanging them up, plus preparing manifesto, visits, media campaigns etc.,” and adding that some of these activities may only be done when a candidate’s eligibility is confirmed.

Read more here…

Man shocked at being charged $50 fee for parking only 14 minutes at Golden Mile Tower

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after he was shocked to experience a parking charge of $50 he had to pay even for parking less than a quarter of an hour.

“Most expensive parking in Singapore. $50 for 14 minutes in golden mile tower. #LHN,” wrote Mr Frank Ly on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Aug 14 (Sunday).

