Man gets ‘shock of his life’ after being charged $10.80 for cai fan at Food Republic

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media when his plate of economy rice (cai fan) cost a surprising $10.80.

Facebook user Jason Joo wrote that the price of the dish, which is, after all, supposed to be economical, gave him “the shock of his life”.

“You think it’s worth it? Too late after being selected and on the plate, have to accept and pay. Will not return again,” he wrote on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page in a post that’s since received many comments and shares.

He added that he had bought the meal at the Food Republic Food Court at City Square Mall.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to Mr Joo for comment, he responded to some of the commenters who had told him that the price of the dish was high because it included seafood.

“The dishes I selected were actually 2 choice of meat and 1 choice of veg with a few pieces of small shrimp. But many netizens who commented said it was seafood, which is untrue,” Mr Joo told us.

A netizen who did the math wrote that the dish was “not worth it.”

One commenter told him he shouldn’t be shocked as Singapore has become the “world’s most expensive city.”

Another observed, “He ordered the veg w prawns and he was charged seafood pricing. A lot of stalls these days charge like that. Order veg with some minced meat, charged meat price. Ordered tofu with minced pork, charged meat price. They should stop selling in such manner. Unethical.”

One called Food Republic an “atas foodcourt.”

“Now you know. I go food court won’t eat economy rice especially those in shopping mall. Normally eat better stuff. Economy rice is only I will buy at my usual stall or at coffeeshop,” agreed another.

“All MPs and Ministers once a week, they should come down to the bottom and pay from their own pocket,” a netizen suggested.

“I would suggest food operators to charge their food more reasonably. I’m not expecting them to take a loss but the category between veg and seafood should be more clear,” Mr Joo added to TISG.

We have also reached out to Food Republic. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

