Car driver shocked at ‘insane’ parking charge of $14 for less than 1/2 hour at MBS

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after getting shocked at the price he was charged for parking at Marina Bay Sands for a visit that took less than half an hour.

Mr Peter Chia posted the receipt of his parking ticket on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (May 29), writing, “Mbs carpark.12.47pm in 1.08pm out Charge $14…… insane.”

Since he was only at MBS for 21 minutes, the fee was around 67 cents per minute, which is pretty pricey.

Unfortunately, Mr Chia parked in what may well be one of the most expensive parking areas in Singapore, although the $14 charge only applies to the first hour for self-parking, and $1.50 is charged for each subsequent 30-minute from 7 am to 7 pm. In the evenings, from 7 pm to 7 am, MBS charges $14 per entry, with a cap of $32 per 24-hour period.

For valet parking, charges are even more expensive, at $35.00 for the first hour and then $2.50 for next subsequent 30 minutes from 7 am to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, parking charges are considerably different at Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1, 2 and 3. From 6 am to 6 pm, motorists are charged $1.18 for every 10-minute block or part thereof.

There was a time some years back when parking at MBS was free during non-peak hours (10 am to 4 pm), provided that guests spent a minimum of S$20 at various places, including the ArtScience Museum.

To save money on parking, some people have suggested parking at Esplanade ($2.30 per hour), Gardens by the Bay ($0.035 per minute), or Marina Bay Financial Centre instead of at MBS itself.

Alternatively, one could park at Millenia Walk ($3.30 for the first hour and then $1.10 for each subsequent half hour) and then take the MRT to Bayfront Station from Promenade station; or at Suntec City ($2.60 for the first hour and $1.30 for each subsequent half hour) and then take the free shuttle bus service to MBS. /TISG

