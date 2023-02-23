Man says even though he gives his parents more money than his 2 younger brothers, his parents still exclude him from their will

SINGAPORE: The oldest of three brothers took to social media asking if he should have cared for himself more since his parents have decided to cut him out of his inheritance.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he was married but his younger two brothers were not. “So my parents are already old and they told me that I’m not inheriting the HDB flat since I already have my own HDB flat. They don’t have any savings nor cpf since I’m the one giving the most allowance all these years”, he added.

The man wrote that he felt hurt, used and disappointed. “I don’t feel loved by my parents. I didn’t asked (sic) to be first born. As a first born, I take care of them the most including my younger siblings. I contributed the most and the longest. I have my own family too. I have to take care of my wife and my retirement”, he wrote. He explained that his wife’s family also excluded her from their will because she had a flat.

“I regretted a little, not to take care of myself more, and be a little more selfish to my parents and in-laws. Should I start being more selfish or should I pretend this is not hurting me and continue to give large allowances and presents? It’ll be very obvious if I do that. What do you all think?” the man wrote, asking netizens for advice.

Netizens who commented on his post sympathised with him but also advised that he loves his parents unconditionally and takes care of himself at the same time.

Here’s what they said:

