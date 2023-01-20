Netizen says that coffee shop Auntie was rude to him, she said “kids nowadays don’t work and only take money from parents”

SINGAPORE: A man working from home took to social media to call out the Auntie working at the coffeeshop near him because she was rude.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he went down to the coffeeshop nearby to buy his lunch.

“The moment i speak to the auntie to place my order, she was already expressing her unhappiness in the way i talk”, he wrote, adding that he made sure to be polite in the way he spoke to her.

“Then she proceeded to say in hokkien that “kids nowadays dont work and only take money from parents”. Then she proceeded to tout me in verbal ways, seemingly hoping i will respond back and start an argument with her. Take note i have never talked to his auntie before”

The man wrote that he did not respond to the Auntie’s comments, paid for his food and left.

He then added: “Auntie, my 1 month salary maybe can probably equate to half a year of your annual salary. I don’t take but give money to my parents so that they don’t need to around with people like you. Not happy to work just stay at home and watch your tv or something. Not every “kid” will tolerate your monkey behaviour like how some of us will”.

Last year, a Korean woman on vacation in Singapore received some pretty startling—not to mention terribly racist—advice from a woman.

“Singapore is very safe, but you don’t want to get raped,” an older woman is caught on camera saying to a younger one.

“By Indians?” Bunniejin, a Korean streamer who also goes by Alice, asks in surprise.

“Or Bangladeshis. Don’t dress that way.”

“Oh, okay, okay,” Bunniejin says, before turning to her livestream, eyes wide in shock.

The older woman then goes away.

“Oh my god,” says the Korean streamer, “oh my gosh.”

Earlier in the video, she can be heard telling the older woman, who was obviously schooling her about her choice of clothes, “But I’m on vacation so I wanted to dress a little bit…”

The older woman interrupts her by saying “Noooooo…” very emphatically, before making her racist remarks.

Bunniejin’s wtf moment, which happened on the first day of her Singapore vacation, may be found on her stream on Twitch here.

According to Coconuts, the streamer was clad in a lace dress that was low-cut.

She had been leaving a Ya Kun Kaya Toast cafe after breakfast when the older woman approached her and told her the dress was was “too much.”

The auntie told her, “Can you please don’t dress like this?”

She added that the streamer is “such a pretty girl” who should not “cheapen your own image!”

Netizens were equally outraged, calling the woman a “Karen,” which is the moniker for a meddlesome and privileged middle-aged woman.

