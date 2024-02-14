SINGAPORE: An online user claiming to have been chased out of their home after a big fight with one of their parents recently took to a forum to ask Singaporeans for family advice.

“Chased out of the house, what now?” the online user asked Singaporeans. “(I) just had the biggest fight with my parent. It developed suddenly,” they shared. “Said things that were bottled up for years. And I feel like this might be it. The last straw. I won’t be surprised to return tomorrow to find the locks changed.”

The writer said, “Going to the other parent is not an option.”

Though they claimed to have started work and could afford to rent a place, the writer asked other online users on the platform for insight.

“I need to know my rights if I’m locked out. I want to retrieve things that help me continue my life. (My) passport, graduation certificate, laptop, a few sets of clothes…there’s more I can’t think of now. Not to mention sentimental things like…uni notes.

“This isn’t a good show and I apologise, I hope you appreciate how suddenly this happened. If you’ve been in a similar scenario please share your roadmap – how long did it take to find a rental unit? How did your savings and life goals change? I am so lost right now.”

Online users respond with insight and kindness

The writer’s post seemed to strike a chord in the hearts of many online users, as many responded with heartfelt messages and insights.

“This happened to my friend before. Try and negotiate with your parent to go back and take your stuff. Otherwise, you can go down to police NPC and ask for their help to retrieve your stuff.

The police can’t legally force them to let you enter the house but they will try and ask the house owner to be reasonable usually their involvement scares them enough to become agreeable.

“My friend only had to threaten to call the police and the parent let them in to take their belongings. Can’t answer the rest unfortunately as the friend ended up staying with me for a few months.

You might try asking around your friends if they’re willing to let you stay in exchange for some rent/utilities while you sort out the housing situation.”

Another suggested, “Apologise, do whatever it takes to get back into the house unless you fear for your safety being there. Then start making concrete plans to move out on your own terms.”

Still, a third commenter who went through something similar went so far as to offer help. “Messaged you,” they wrote.

“Text me if you need a place to crash. My husband and I can come and pick you up. I was chased out last year. Certificates etc. (are) still stuck at home and they refuse to give (them) back. (Forget) that.

Myskillsfuture has the important certificates and I have most of the soft copies. If (I really) need certificates, then (I can) just go back to my unis and request new copies.

“As for your situation with your family, give it time, and then go back if you think you can. I have almost run out of my family home many times when I was younger but nowhere to go and no money so I just bit the bullet and stayed there until I could plan my proper exit strategy.”

