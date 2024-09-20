Celebrity

Jennie of BLACKPINK clarifies any misunderstanding regarding fandom name

ByLydia Koh

September 20, 2024

KOREA: Jennie’s agency has clarified a recent misunderstanding about the name of her fandom, reports Soompi. On the official website of her agency, Jennie posted a brief voice message on Sept 19 in which she called her supporters “Rubies.” “Hello, Rubies!” Jennie wrote in the mail: “It’s Jennie. I’ll see you soon, and stay tuned. I cherish you. Goodbye!”

This sparked speculation that “Rubies” might be Jennie’s official fandom name. However, fans recalled that singer Kwon Eun Bi a uses “RUBI” as her fandom’s name, raising concerns about a potential overlap.

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

No official announcement

In response, Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, explained that Jennie was casually using “Rubies” in the update, and it wasn’t intended to be her fandom’s official name. They clarified that no official announcement had been made about her fandom’s name.

The confusion was exacerbated by the fact that Jennie had previously trademarked “Jennie Ruby Jane,” her full English name. Currently, Jennie is preparing for a solo comeback and is set to release a new single in October following her recent partnership with Columbia Records.

BLACKPINK’s main rapper

Jennie Kim, commonly known simply as Jennie, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress, best known as a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK. Her distinctive voice, powerful rapping skills, and captivating stage presence have made her a global sensation. Jennie is the main rapper of BLACKPINK, known for her fast-paced delivery and unique style.

She also contributes as a lead vocalist, showcasing her versatility. Jennie is often hailed as a fashion icon, earning the nickname “Human Chanel” due to her frequent collaborations with and appearances for the luxury brand. In 2018, Jennie released her solo debut single, “SOLO”, which became her signature song and smashed multiple records. In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the HBO series “The Idol.”

Jennie’s influence extends beyond the music industry. She has become a cultural icon, inspiring countless fans with her confidence, style, and talent. Her ability to seamlessly blend K-pop and Western influences has made her a global figure.

ByLydia Koh

