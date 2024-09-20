KOREA: Jennie’s agency has clarified a recent misunderstanding about the name of her fandom, reports Soompi. On the official website of her agency, Jennie posted a brief voice message on Sept 19 in which she called her supporters “Rubies.” “Hello, Rubies!” Jennie wrote in the mail: “It’s Jennie. I’ll see you soon, and stay tuned. I cherish you. Goodbye!”
This sparked speculation that “Rubies” might be Jennie’s official fandom name. However, fans recalled that singer Kwon Eun Bi a uses “RUBI” as her fandom’s name, raising concerns about a potential overlap.
No official announcement
In response, Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, explained that Jennie was casually using “Rubies” in the update, and it wasn’t intended to be her fandom’s official name. They clarified that no official announcement had been made about her fandom’s name.
The confusion was exacerbated by the fact that Jennie had previously trademarked “Jennie Ruby Jane,” her full English name. Currently, Jennie is preparing for a solo comeback and is set to release a new single in October following her recent partnership with Columbia Records.
BLACKPINK’s main rapper
Jennie Kim, commonly known simply as Jennie, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress, best known as a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK. Her distinctive voice, powerful rapping skills, and captivating stage presence have made her a global sensation. Jennie is the main rapper of BLACKPINK, known for her fast-paced delivery and unique style.
Jennie’s influence extends beyond the music industry. She has become a cultural icon, inspiring countless fans with her confidence, style, and talent. Her ability to seamlessly blend K-pop and Western influences has made her a global figure.