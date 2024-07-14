SINGAPORE: A man lost several of his valuable carp after they jumped out of a pond on his Eunos property. The pond had reportedly been polluted by the gravel and cement from renovations nearby.

The man, a 60-year-old Lim Ah Boy, lives along Jalan Kechot in Eunos. In total, he has lost eight of his carp. The first carp died in February, followed by four more in March. The others died as well in the following months.

He had paid between S$5,000 and S$6,000 for the fish, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News.

“I’ll stop rearing carp for now, until my neighbour has completed his renovation. It breaks my heart to see my fishes die,” Mr Lim is quoted as saying in AsiaOne.

One of his neighbours is currently renovating his home, and the work has been ongoing for over a year.

But the renovations have left his property unprotected, which has meant gravel chips, some of which are two inches long, have landed in his premises, including the pond.

He added that this could be dangerous as they might cause injuries—or worse—if they hit anyone, saying that his wife and helper regularly clear away the debris.

However, the dead carp are only part of the problems he has had to face due to his neighbour’s renovations. Because of the sharp objects that have fallen into his yard, his cars have had four flat tyres from February until last month.

Mr Lim told Shin Min Daily News that whenever he changes tyres, they get damaged quickly due to getting punctured, and he has to take his car to the workshop again. “Every time the construction started, a lot of debris would fly over,” he said.

Even worse, Mr Lim said that the construction has also affected his home since tremors from laying the foundation have allegedly caused cracks in his ceiling.

And when he told the contractor from the construction about it, “they denied it, so I had to pay for the repairs myself,” said Mr Lim.

The contractor has also spoken out.

Mr Su Rixing has been quoted in news reports as saying that they usually place dust-proof sheets but did not do so since they needed to remove the stone columns and dismantle the iron frame of the home under renovation.

Last month, they did install a fence around the pond where the carp were. He also had Mr Lim’s balcony cleaned for free. Mr Su said, “During construction, it is inevitable that some gravel or dust will fly over.” /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos

