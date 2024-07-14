In the Hood

Majority of netizens optimistic about their future in Singapore but some make back up plans to move abroad

July 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Thursday (Jul 11) to ask fellow locals if they feel “optimistic or pessimistic” about their future lives in the city-state over the next 10-20 years.

“If you imagine your life here down the road, how will it turn out? Do you think it will be better or worse than your current life?” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

To help others weigh their answers, the Singaporean outlined several significant challenges that could impact the future quality of life in Singapore. He mentioned that in the coming years, the cost of living will only keep rising, with essentials such as housing, food, and daily necessities becoming even more expensive.

The workers might also face heightened stress levels and longer working hours as Singapore keeps pushing to stay ahead of global competition.

Moreover, he pointed out that there is currently an unsettling trend of increased disruptions in various sectors and less job security as layoffs become more frequent.

Looking towards the demographic landscape, he pondered the implications of the impending retirement of most, if not all, baby boomers from the workforce. 

While this demographic shift could potentially open up career opportunities for younger Singaporeans, there’s also a worry that employers might choose to hire cheaper foreign workers to fill the vacancies.

Most Singaporeans say they’re still optimistic about their future in the city-state

Despite knowing that life in Singapore will only get tougher, many locals expressed optimism about their future in the city-state, declaring that they have no plans to move elsewhere.

One of the main reasons behind their optimism is the overall sense of safety they feel. They believe that as long as they don’t get caught up in the endless rat race, life in Singapore is going to be comfortable.

One individual said, “I’m optimistic, only because I’m absolutely resolute to make it here as a Singaporean. Also, compared to other countries, Singapore has order, rule of law and meritocracy. It’s impossible to feel as safe as I do in Singapore anywhere else in the world.”

Another commented, “I’m cautiously optimistic. I think that life’s gonna suck everywhere (like it always has been), but Singapore is where life is gonna suck less. Life in Singapore can be great for those who “stick to the script”, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Others also mentioned that life in Singapore is generally better due to several factors: competitive salaries for fresh graduates, affordability of BTO flats, political stability, and controlled inflation compared to other developed nations.

One individual added, “Optimistic for sure. SG is one of the few countries that buck the trend of declining millionaires. Its number of millionaires is growing and projected to increase.”

However, there were others who held a different view and considered establishing roots in another country as a backup plan in case things go awry.

One individual said, “I’m pessimistic about the quality of life here so I’m making plans for a second and third home outside of sg.”

Another shared, “Already planning a way out of SG and treating SG as a stepping stone just like how the government has been treating us as money making machines. Not enough people, just import new citizens that will gradually become naturalized Singaporeans.”

