Man kills 92-year-old woman, steals S$25 from her

Japan — A 92-year-old woman was killed by a man in Japan’s Niigata City and had 2,082 yen (about S$25) stolen from her.

Niigata City police have arrested the 71-year-old man suspected of stabbing to death the victim, Tsue Igarashi.

Local newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported that the incident occurred on Monday (Aug 30) at around noon at the victim’s home in Chuo Ward, located along the coastline, northwest of Tokyo.

The police revealed that the man, Yojiro Maruyama, had also stolen 2,082 yen from the victim’s purse.

It was Maruyama himself who called the police hotline at around 1 pm, informing them that he had stabbed a woman he knew.

He also told police he was in the parking lot at a nearby convenience store.

Ms Igarashi was conveyed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to multiple knife wounds on the neck, reported Japan Today.

The victim lived alone, and her relationship with the suspect has not been confirmed, said the police.

Authorities added that Maruyama had not yet admitted the reason for his actions. /TISG

