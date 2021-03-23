Police investigating Ngee Ann Poly hazing ritual

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The police are now investigating a suspected hazing ritual involving students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

On Monday (Mar 22) evening and Tuesday (Mar 23), videos showing a group of men clad in black T-shirts urinating on two other naked men in a shower cubicle on the school grounds were circulated online.

According to a Straits Times online article, the police said they were alerted to the alleged incident at 535 Clementi Road on Monday at about 9.50 pm.

In the video, which was also posted on various social media platforms, one of the men dressed in black shouted “No showering!” when a victim tried to clean himself.

The video footage of students allegedly from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) urinating on other students has sparked widespread outrage in Singapore, with many stepping up to share similar stories.

Shortly after the videos circulated online, one of the students allegedly urinated on spoke up to note that the stunt was consensual.

“I would like to clarify that yes, I am the one who got peed on. But the comments section really went ham on the imagination,” noted the individual in an Instagram story. In response to allegations of bullying, the student said, “Nah, bro. I was cool with it, just mindless fun for me!”

The individual also requested the public to “chill” and said that some of his friends were getting “blasted on media.”

In response to TISG’s queries, a spokesperson for Ngee Ann Polytechnic said:

“All NP students are expected to behave as responsible and respectful members of our community.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing some students engaging in inappropriate behaviour. We take a serious view of this matter and do not condone nor tolerate any form of misconduct.

“As part of our investigations, we have identified the students involved. None are freshmen. We have also ascertained that the incident did not take place during our freshmen orientation programme or as preparations for this orientation programme. We are conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action on students found to be in breach of our Student Code of Conduct. Meanwhile we have reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.

“As safe management measures were not adhered to on our grounds, we will also consider this in meting the necessary disciplinary action”. /TISG

