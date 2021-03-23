Video of Ngee Ann Poly students peeing on 2 boys goes viral online

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of students allegedly from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) peeing on other students has sparked widespread outrage in Singapore, with many stepping up to share similar stories.

A video post of the incident on Instagram page @ginasofsg on Monday night (Mar 22) has gone viral on social media. The post, which has been taken down, alleged a hazing session involving NP students.

“Students were forced to perform sexual acts on each other and even urinate on each other,” read the caption.

Video footage of two guys stripped naked before getting peed on were also sent to mothership.sg. According to the report, the stunt was conducted during a recent NP orientation camp.

Some of the students involved are reported to have been from the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Students’ Union (NPSU).

Shortly after the videos circulated online, one of the students allegedly urinated on spoke up to note that the stunt was consensual.

“I would like to clarify that yes, I am the one who got peed on. But the comments section really went ham on the imagination,” noted the individual in an Instagram story. In response to allegations of bullying, the student said, “Nah, bro. I was cool with it, just mindless fun for me!”

The individual also requested the public to “chill” and said that some of his friends were getting “blasted on media.”

“Yo, not cool, they just did something consensual, but y’all make it to be like such a bully story, it’s not! And coming from me, yo,” said the student.

@ginasofsg also included a screenshot of a comment by a netizen who said the students’ behaviour was not bullying. “They consented to it. Secondly, we did not do anything wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Instagram page has extended the opportunity for the public to share similar stories. The invitation was widely shared, garnering numerous responses from the online community.

Anonymous senders shared stories of theft and stripping at Sentosa Beach as well as sexual acts.

Many also spoke up regarding consensus, noting they did not want to engage in such activities during their orientation camp sessions.

“As a former poly student who had to do similar disgusting things for my orientation camp, I can speak for myself and 80 per cent of the people at the camp that we did not want to do any of those acts,” said a concerned individual.

As some of the students were spotted with face masks on, it was reported that the stunt happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to NP for a statement. They are currently investigating the incident and have identified the students involved.

“All NP students are expected to behave as responsible and respectful members of our community,” said an NP representative.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing some students engaging in inappropriate behaviour. We take a serious view of this matter and do not condone nor tolerate any form of misconduct.”

NP confirmed none of the students were freshmen. “We have also ascertained that the incident did not take place during our freshmen orientation programme or as preparations for this orientation programme,” said the representative.

“We are conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action on students found to be in breach of our Student Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, we have reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.”

The school added that safe management measures were also not followed while on school grounds. "We will also consider this in meting the necessary disciplinary action."

