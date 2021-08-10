Man with knife attacks train passengers, targets ‘happy women’

- Advertisement -

Tokyo — At least 10 passengers onboard a commuter train in Tokyo were stabbed on Friday (Aug 6) by a man wielding a knife.

The man told police that he became incensed after seeing women “looking happy,” sparking a desire to kill them.

The 36-year-old was arrested by police after the attack, which occurred at about 8:40 pm on the Odakyu Line in western Tokyo, reported Japanese media.

“I began feeling like I wanted to kill women who looked happy about six years ago. Anyone was fine, I just wanted to kill a lot of people,” the man allegedly told police, according to Sankei newspaper.

- Advertisement -

National broadcaster NHK also reported similar quotes from the attacker.

Nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, said the Tokyo Fire Department. The last victim was not conveyed to a hospital and was able to walk away.

NHK noted that one of the victims was seriously injured in the attack.

The suspect left his knife at the crime scene before fleeing.

- Advertisement -

He later surrendered to police at a convenience store, noting he was tired of running.

The man informed store customers that he was the man on the news. After seeing the bloodstains on his shirt, the store manager alerted the police.

Witnesses told the broadcaster that dozens of paramedics and police arrived at Seijogakuen after passengers smeared with blood exited the train.

The station announcer was heard asking for medical assistance from doctors and other passengers carrying towels.

- Advertisement -

No further information was provided by the police.

Japan has experienced a series of high-profile killings with knives in recent years.

A man armed with two knives attacked a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop outside Tokyo in 2019. He killed two people and injured 17 before taking his own life.

In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injured two others using a knife while onboard a bullet train.

Two years earlier, a former employee from a home for the disabled was reported to have killed 19 people and injured more than 20 others in a knife attack. /TISG

Read related: Police arrest 7 suspects for rioting while armed with karambit knife

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg