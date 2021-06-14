Home News Police 7 suspects for rioting while armed with

Police arrest 7 suspects for rioting while armed with karambit knife

Two teenagers taken to hospital

Hana O

Singapore – Seven people aged 15 to 29 were arrested for alleged rioting while armed with a , the police announced on Sunday (Jun 13).

The police were alerted to a fight in which a group of men allegedly attacked three teenagers, reported Channel News Asia.

The incident happened at at about 11.30 pm on Friday (June 11).

One of the suspects is said to have used a , a curved blade resembling a claw, to attack the victims.

Two teens, aged between 14 and 15, were taken to the hospital.

Officers were able to identify the alleged attackers through ground enquiries and investigations.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday (Jun 12).

A karambit knife retrieved from one of the assailants was also seized by the police.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the three victims are known to the assailants, and they had purportedly attacked the victims due to a dispute,” said the police.

Five of the suspects, aged between 15 and 29, will be charged on Monday (June 14) for rioting armed with a .

If found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 10 years’ imprisonment and caned.

The police said they would “not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law”.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

