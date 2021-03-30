Man complains about SHN hotel food: ‘I don’t think ‘Ang moh’ and most people would accept this type of food’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man who had to serve 14 days of Stay Home Notice (SHN) at a hotel complained about not being able to opt out of having the hotel’s food.

In a Facebook post to popular page ‘Complaint Singapore’ on Saturday (Mar 27), Mr Gopi said that he wanted to highlight his experience so that others serving the mandatory SHN might be better prepared.

He wrote that he wanted to pay in cash upon his arrival at Changi Airport, even though the team there encouraged cashless payment.

“cash payment can be done if you keep telling them cash payment”, Mr Gopi wrote.

His main complaint was about the food he was served. “These are very disappointing for me as, there is no options and the food is more of dormitory workers style, lot of Rice with little meat and vegetables. The meat at times are deep fried and can taste of old oil which made me sick having bad stomach”, Mr Gopi wrote.

He added that he wanted the option of not being served and charged for the food, but the hotel refused his request.

“Now i am using my money to ordering from outside and the SHN food is not eaten”, Mr Gopi wrote.

“I don’t think ‘Ang moh’ and most people would accept this type of food and i would be expecting for food wastage from most hotels”, he added.

In the comments section, Mr Gopi mentioned that he stayed at Amara Singapore, a four-star hotel.

TISG has reached out to Mr Gopi for comment and clarification. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

