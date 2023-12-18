SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old Chinese national was charged with three counts of theft in a district court on Monday (Dec 18) for allegedly stealing onboard a flight.

The man, Zhang Xiuqiang, allegedly stole around S$31,000 from three passengers during a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore. The flight was from Ho Chi Minh City and was bound for Changi Airport. Zhang stole from three people between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm on Dec 16 while on board Scoot flight TR305.

Zhang allegedly stole cash of S$50 and 510 million Vietnamese dong (S$28,000) from a black haversack bag. He also allegedly took US$1,000 and S$930 from an envelope in a grey bag and S$600 and 3 million Vietnamese dong from another backpack. Zhang was remanded for investigations and will return to court on Dec 22.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both per charge.

Read related: Woman seeks aunty who was caught on cam stealing from Marsiling shophouse

Earlier this year, a netizen took to social media hoping to get help finding a woman caught on camera taking items from a shophouse in Marsiling. On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (May 11), Ms Christy Yow posted a number of photos of the woman who allegedly took the items, writing, “Anyone know her? We’re looking for this aunty now!!! And want to ask her why take thing that doesn’t belong to you?”

“So big sign CCTV you still want to steal!!!” added Ms Yow. The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yow for further comment. In the first photo, a woman in a mustard-yellow shirt and white shorts can be seen with a blue and grey trolley shopping bag, rifling through some plastic bags near the entrance. Ms Yow also posted a very large sign warning that the area is under 24-hour video surveillance.