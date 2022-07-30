Man caught on cam kicking parcels in Serangoon HDB void deck

- Advertisement -

A short clip of a man, appearing to be quite angry, kicking around parcels at a void deck in a Serangoon HDB Block has gone viral on Facebook.

The man, dressed in light brown shorts and a red shirt, is seen forcefully kicking packages as he walked around the void deck in a 13-second clip uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Thursday, July 29.

He is described in the post as a courier, but this has not been verified.

The sound of the packages as they fly through the air can be clearly heard.

The man shows no regard for other people’s property, stepping all over the parcels and correspondence on the void deck.

The video is simply captioned, “Courier man goes on a rampage, kicking parcels at Serangoon void deck.”

What sparked the man’s bizarre behaviour is unknown.

A woman’s voice telling the man “Don’t be like that,” in Chinese, can also be heard.

Another woman is heard off cam scolding the man for being “childish”.

What he did upset many netizens.

“Those parcels were paid by buyer hard-earned money and don’t owe him anything…. How would you feel if one if the parcel is your(s)?” wrote one.

“These types of attitude ruin reputation of courier company,” wrote another.

“Put him behind bars. Ppl paid so much hard earn money. And he just discard like this,” said a third netizen.

Others suggested similar actions.

One wondered, however, if he is even a real courier.

/TISG

