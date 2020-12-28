Home News In the Hood Man arrested for hurting West Coast Domino’s Pizza employee on Christmas day

Man arrested for hurting West Coast Domino’s Pizza employee on Christmas day

One of the videos shows a man in a maroon shirt repeatedly punching the manager as the latter tried to shield his face from the blows

Photo: FB screengrab/Cheryl Guat Eng Peh

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police for a rash act causing hurt to a Domino’s Pizza outlet employee on Friday (Dec 25).

On Saturday (Dec 26), Facebook user Cheryl Guat Eng Peh took to Complaint Singapore’s page to share video footage of the incident that was received through WhatsApp.

“Happened at West Coast Domino’s. Please share and let this video be viral,” urged the concerned individual. The netizen noted a young manager was assaulted, punched numerous times and pulled by the hair by an older man.

According to the timestamp of the videos taken from what appeared to CCTV camera footage, the incident happened at about 3:50 pm on Dec 25.

- Advertisement -

One of the videos shows a man in a maroon shirt repeatedly punching the manager as the latter tried to shield his face from the blows.

Photo: FB screengrab/Cheryl Guat Eng Peh

The assailant then grabbed the manager by the hair and pulled him out of the office area.

Photo: FB screengrab/Cheryl Guat Eng Peh

Footage from another angle shows the man in maroon pulling the manager by the hair.

Photo: FB screengrab/Cheryl Guat Eng Peh

The caption of the post states that assailant was a “bullied Domino’s rider.”

The police were alerted to the incident, highlighting the 23-year-old manager was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The fight was confirmed to have taken place at 505 West Coast Drive, reported straitstimes.com.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Read related: Video goes viral: Men exchange punches in a Boat Quay club

Video goes viral: Men exchange punches in a Boat Quay club

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Resident’s panettone gift: Pritam Singh remembers Jamus Lim’s post on the Italian sweet bread

Singapore -- It's the time of the year for panettone! Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh has shared that a resident from his Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC dropped-off the sweet bread for the volunteer team at a Meet-the-People Session (MPS). In a...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching posts about “the most efficient healthcare system in the COVID era”

Singapore—On Friday (Dec 18), Bloomberg published its annual Health-Efficiency Index, wherein Singapore and Hong Kong topped the list of the most-efficient health care systems around the globe. A post announcing this was published the following day on the Singapore Matters Facebook page,...
View Post
COVID 19

Singapore is first country in Asia to take in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore -- The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for Singapore arrived in the country on Monday evening (Dec 21). The city-state is the first country in Asia to take in the vaccine, which has been developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccines arrived...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore