Fight in Clarke Quay with ‘deadly weapon’ sees blood splatter along underpass, five arrested for rioting

- Advertisement -

Videos circulated on social media and WhatsApp messenger over the weekend showed a bloody riot that involved at least five men at Clarke Quay in Saturday (Dec 21) night.

In the videos, several men and women were seen shouting and fighting with one another. Blood was also seen splattered on the wall and floor of the walkway leading to an underpass outside The Central as paramedics tended to a man who was lying down.

Even as the paramedics were seeing to the injured, a woman can be seen shouting at passers-by in one of the videos.

Out of the many clips uploaded and circulated, a couple of videos showed people fighting at both a restaurant, and at the underpass outside The Central.

- Advertisement -

It is understood that a flick knife was used in the fight.

Five men aged between 21 and 40 were arrested after the incident, according to the police.

Many of those fled the scene by the time police arrived.



A 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man at the scene were conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH). A 29-year-old man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, a Straits Times online report said.

A 40-year-old man suspected of being involved in the fight was found hiding in a dark corner of a back alley near Carpenter Street. He was also arrested and taken to SGH to have injuries treated.

“Four men, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested within 16 hours following the incident. A manhunt is under way to arrest the other suspects involved,” said the police.

Offenders convicted of rioting armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned. /TISG

Please follow and like us: