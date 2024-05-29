;
Malaysia

Malaysia: Vehicles from Singapore will need entry permits to visit the country from October

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday (May 28) that, beginning on Oct 1, 2024, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore must have vehicle entry permits (VEP).

This is for the first phase of Malaysia’s enforcement of VEPs, which applies to routes along the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link. The second phase will apply to foreign vehicles entering from Thailand at eight border crossing gates.

Mr Loke explained that each VEP tag will be valid for five years and cost RM10 (S$2.87).

Vehicle owners will have the choice of having the tag delivered to them so they can install it themselves or bringing their vehicles to Malaysia and having them installed there.

“All foreign vehicle owners are encouraged to register, install, and activate their VEP RFID tags within the next four months before October,” The Star quotes the Transport Minister.

“This is to avoid any issues when travelling in foreign vehicles between the two countries in the future,” he added.

See also  Johor's best beach resorts for quick getaway from Singapore: Ready, set, go! 

Failure of the owners of foreign vehicles from Singapore to have VEP RFID tags installed by Oct 1 will be an offence under Section 66H (7) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

This means a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$574) or a jail sentence of up to six months.

Additionally, after Oct 1, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be given full authority to disallow foreign vehicles with no VEP tags from entering Malaysia.

If foreign vehicles have unresolved issues, such as unpaid fines or traffic summonses, the department can also stop them from leaving Malaysia.

The minister added that full enforcement of VEP tags will begin by Oct 1 to give the owners of foreign vehicles enough time to register their vehicles as well as install the RFID tags,

“According to records, there are currently over 200,000 foreign vehicles applying for VEP, but only 70,000 of them have activated their RFID tags,” he said.

See also  Dr Mahathir suffers a nose bleed at a media event, goes on to say he was not aware of his mistakes in the by-election

He added that the four-month period allowing foreign vehicle owners “would help prevent any sort of sudden mad rush of vehicle owners travelling between the two countries, which would cause unnecessary traffic congestion.”

In related news, it was announced on Monday (May 27) that from June 1 onwards, Malaysians on their way to Singapore will be allowed to use Quick Response (QR) codes for Immigration clearance at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to facilitate speedier immigration clearance./TISG

Read also: June 1: Malaysians can enter Singapore using QR codes instead of passports for immigration clearance

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Malaysia

Johor hotels struggle with staff shortage as school-leavers ditch local jobs for lucrative Singapore positions

December 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Malaysia

Kelantan official sparks outrage for suggesting monsoon floods be turned into a tourist attraction

December 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Malaysia

Malaysia collects S$2.7M in traffic fines after offering 60% discount to offenders

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Singapore’s resident employment rose 4,000 in Q3, retrenchments drop to 3,050

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Temasek introduces S$10B private credit platform

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

H1 2025 GLS programme to yield 8,505 private housing units, 4.5% increase from H2 2024

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

A blow for Lions as Song Ui-Yong, and Thailand-based players unavailable for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

December 9, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.