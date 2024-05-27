SINGAPORE: From June 1 onwards, Malaysians on their way to Singapore will be allowed to use Quick Response (QR) codes for Immigration clearance at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to facilitate speedier immigration clearance.

The first stage of QR code implementation will apply to travellers into Singapore by bus at BSI. Those on motorbikes via the automated MBike Immigration clearance system at KSAB, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“Starting June 1, Malaysians can use QR codes instead of a passport for Immigration clearance at (the CIQ) BSI and KSAB.

The implementation of the system will reduce the waiting time for bus commuters at BSI during peak hours – from 120 minutes, to 15 minutes – an 83 per cent savings.

For KSAB buses, the waiting time will be reduced from 90 minutes to 15 minutes, a 74 per cent savings,” he told members of the media after the Special Committee Meeting to Address Congestion at the Johor Causeway, which the Deputy Prime Minister led.

This stage will run on a trial basis for three months before a wider usage that would allow private vehicle users in stage two. Singaporeans and other nationals will eventually be allowed to use the QR code system as well.

The New Straits Times reported on May 27 that Mr Fadillah called the new system a “game changer” to help ease congestion at immigration clearance.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that motorcyclists at BSI will reduce their waiting time from 40 minutes to half an hour when the QR codes are used, while at KSAB, waiting time will also decrease from 45 minutes to 30 minutes.

“For the QR code implementation starting June 1, users can opt for either the MySejahtera application or download the MyTrip and MyDigital ID applications,” Mr Fadillah added.

In April, a trial run for a QR Code immigration clearance system for Johor-Singapore factory buses was announced.

With this new system, passengers will be inspected for immigration on board the buses, announced Mr Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the chairman of the State Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communication committee.

The New Straits Times quotes him as saying:

“The immigration officers equipped with handheld QR scanners will board the buses and clear immigration inspection using the QR code system. Passengers are required to show their generated QR code to the officers on board.” /TISG

