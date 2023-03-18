Maid wants to know if she still needs to work in the house once her replacement helper has arrived

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking if she still needed to do work in her employer’s house during the handover period.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid explained that her replacement helper had already come to her employer’s house. She also said that her letter of authorisation for a transfer had also been handed over to the agency. “Good morning permission to post if your in handover period situation do you still need to work even your replacement already in the house and your authorization letter already handover to the agency?” the helper asked.

The answers she received from netizens were unanimous. Many urged her to give and take because she was still being housed and fed by her employers. They told her not to be so calculative lest her employers charge her a boarding fee.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier in the year, another foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help as she wanted to stay for an additional three weeks even after her work permit was cancelled.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her work permit was to be cancelled because her employer had found a new helper. However, she wrote: “I don[’]t want to leave Singapore yet as I am waiting for my flight to my next country destination”.

There was a gap of three weeks between the time her work permit was cancelled and the flight to her next destination.

She then asked: “How can I apply for SPECIAL PASS and is it possible for me to stay here in Singapore for 3 weeks while Im on special pass? Thank you in advance for your kind advice”.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) “A Special Pass (SP) card, which legalises a foreigner’s stay in Singapore, is issued for a specific purpose such as assisting in investigation, attending court and for stateless persons residing in Singapore. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) are the only issuing authorities for such SP cards. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers regarding this card”.

Netizens who commented on the maid’s post wrote that she should exit the country first and stay in either Batam or Johor Bahru before reentering as a tourist, which should allow her to extend her stay. Others also urged her to speak to her employers to extend her work permit.

