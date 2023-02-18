Maid says she wants to stay on longer in Singapore despite cancellation of her work permit, as her next flight is in 3 weeks

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help as she wanted to stay for an additional three weeks even after her work permit was cancelled.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her work permit was to be cancelled because her employer had found a new helper. However, she wrote: “I don[’]t want to leave Singapore yet as I am waiting for my flight to my next country destination”.

There was a gap of three weeks between the time her work permit was cancelled and the flight to her next destination.

She then asked: “How can I apply for SPECIAL PASS and is it possible for me to stay here in Singapore for 3 weeks while Im on special pass? Thank you in advance for your kind advice”.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) “A Special Pass (SP) card, which legalises a foreigner’s stay in Singapore, is issued for a specific purpose such as assisting in investigation, attending court and for stateless persons residing in Singapore. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) are the only issuing authorities for such SP cards. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers regarding this card”.

Netizens who commented on the maid’s post wrote that she should exit the country first and stay in either Batam or Johor Bahru before reentering as a tourist, which should allow her to extend her stay. Others also urged her to speak to her employers to extend her work permit.

In the comments section, the maid added that she had already asked her employers if they could extend her work permit but said that they declined.

Last year, A maid whose work permit was about to be cancelled took to social media asking when an employer should turn their helper over to the agency.

In her post, the maid wrote: “I just want to ask, when is the right time for employer to turn over her helper to agency. The cancellation of her work permit is Dec 24. Thank you”.

According to the Manpower Ministry, “Depending on which comes first, you must cancel the Work Permit:

Within 1 week after the last day of work.

OR

1 day after the Work Permit expires”.

Additionally, “Instead of cancelling your helper’s Work Permit, you can consider transferring her directly to another employer or through an employment agency”.

