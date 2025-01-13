SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to share that her employer refuses to let her take any breaks during the day.

In a post on the “MDW in Singapore” Facebook group on Sunday (Jan 5), she explained that her employer explicitly told her she could only take breaks if her salary were a mere S$500, implying that her current pay was somehow too high to deserve rest during the daytime.

The helper mentioned that her employer even referenced the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) during their conversation, claiming that no regulations allow helpers to have breaks or rest during the day.

The helper was understandably sceptical and decided to ask the group if such a rule really existed.

“It should go without saying that a human being needs breaks…”

In the comments section, several netizens pointed out that, regardless of what the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) says, every worker, domestic helpers included, deserves proper rest.

They also emphasized that this is not a privilege but a basic right for all workers, and it should never depend on how much someone earns.

One netizen said, “Does it matter if there is a written rule? It should go without saying that a human being needs breaks; nobody can work 24/7 without rest in between.

We never gave our helper any schedule for breaks. Normally, she takes about 1.5-2hrs lunch break, but if needed, she works during those hours and will take a break later or before the usual time.”

Another commented, “There’s no such thing in MoM’s rules. Whether your salary is SG$1K+ or less, everyone has the right to take a break. I think it’s the rule of your employer.”

A third said, “Machine also needs a break. How much more with humans? With this kind of employer, they don’t deserve to have a helper.”

Others advised her to check her contract and see if there’s a clause about daytime breaks. One netizen asked, “What is in your contact agreement? That is the one that you need to take a look at first.”

A few others also recommended that she talk to her employer about the issue. One domestic helper shared that she had been in the same situation before, where she only had 10 minutes to eat her lunch and was not allowed to rest afterwards.

However, she eventually grew frustrated with this arrangement and decided to stand up for herself.

She wrote, “I was upset with her (employer) and told her straight to her face, ‘Don’t you know that I’m only a human being, not a robot, and my body needs some rest even your phone also needs to charge right so how much more my body?

I also need to charge to continue my work till 10 pm.’



She couldn’t say anything and just walked away from me. Sometimes, we have to fight for what is right and not depend on rules or whatever. Yes, we are here to work and earn money, but what if we fall sick? Who suffers, the Employer? No, right?”

Employers must give their helpers adequate rest each day

According to Joann Tan, the Director of the Foreign Manpower Management Division at the Ministry of Manpower, employers of Migrant Domestic Workers (MDWs) must provide more than just food and accommodation.

They must also ensure that their workers receive adequate rest each day and one designated rest day per week. Additionally, employers must grant MDWs at least one full rest day each month “that cannot be compensated for.”

This policy is designed to help MDWs recharge and build connections outside work, promoting a healthier balance between work and personal life.

