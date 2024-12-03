SINGAPORE: Photos of a maid on a balcony railing while drying clothes have sparked concerns online, with many netizens questioning why the employer allowed such a dangerous task.

Shared by Facebook user Gam P’Lipisiripatchara on Complaint Singapore on Monday (Dec 2), the images show the maid bending over a balcony railing while tending to a drying clothes rack at the edge.

“Is this a normal job for a maid to do? If the employer lets the maid climb up to clean like this, would it be okay?” Ms Gam asked in her post.

Ms Gam also pointed out that there have been multiple reports in the past of domestic helpers losing their lives in fatal falls while attempting similar tasks.

She wrote, “I’ve seen news about maids falling to their deaths because they climbed up to clean like this many times. They live on the 18th floor. I was worried that she would take a wrong step and fall.”

The sight of the domestic helper working at such a height, with little to no protective measures, has left many netizens online disturbed and worried about her safety.

One netizen said, “It’s very dangerous. So scary. I hope someone helps the employer know and lets her stop this behaviour before anything happens.”

Another commented, “Why is it necessary to do such a dangerous act? Will the employer himself/herself risk their life like this? Please stop this unnecessary and foolish act.”

Others urged Ms Gam to report the incident to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) or the police, as she has the information about the building and apartment number.

One netizen expressed, “This is dangerous and certainly not allowed. Please try to tell the helper as well as the owner. If it continues, do report it. It will help to prevent mishaps.”

Some netizens argued that the responsibility may not always lie entirely with the employer. They noted that, in some cases, domestic helpers take on tasks like these voluntarily out of misjudgment of the risks involved.

One netizen said, “If it’s just to dry clothes, she doesn’t need to climb to the other side to hang. If there are too many clothes, can’t she do it on 2 different days? It’s about training, and let her know what and how to do it.”

Another argued, “Don’t jump to conclusions that everything the maid does or says comes from the employer. Maids have an independent brain attached to their heads, right? They can make decisions on their own.”

Employers can be fined or jailed for not ensuring safe working conditions

Over the years, there have been multiple heartbreaking incidents of domestic helpers falling to their deaths while working.

From 1999 to 2005, more than 147 migrant workers died in workplace accidents or suicides, many of which were due to falls, according to Human Rights Watch.

In 2012, CNN reported that nine domestic helpers had fallen to their deaths in high-rise apartments between January and May. In response to such incidents, the Singapore government has taken a firm stance on ensuring the safety of domestic workers.

For example, in 2012, a 46-year-old employer, Gan Hui Leung, was fined $5,000 after her 25-year-old maid, Ustima, fell to her death while cleaning windows. Investigations showed that the employer had not provided clear instructions on how to carry out the task safely.

In another case, Willow Phua Brest, also 46, was fined $34,000 in 2018 for failing to provide a safe environment for her two foreign domestic workers.

Investigations found that between 11 and 16 Oct 2017, she allowed her FDWs to clean the outside of windows without grilles.

She also illegally had them work as a scaffolder and a maintenance worker between 20 and 27 October 2017, even though they were only supposed to do household chores.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), FDW employers are legally required to ensure their helpers follow safety practices and prevent them from being exposed to situations that could endanger their lives.

Failing to ensure workplace safety for FDWs can lead to fines of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both for each offence. Offenders may also be barred from hiring FDWs in the future.

Domestic helpers in need of help can contact the MOM FDW Helpline at 1800 339 5505 or the Centre for Domestic Employees at 1800 2255 233.

Moreover, anyone with information about suspected offences involving FDWs can report it to MoM by emailing mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or calling 6438 5122.

