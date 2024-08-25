SINGAPORE: A maid recently took to social media to seek advice on how to cope with her employer’s volatile temper.

Posting anonymously on ‘MDW in Singapore,’ she revealed the harsh reality of her work environment, explaining that her employer consistently communicates with anger and hostility. “She is always angry, shouting, and scolding,” she said.

Recognizing that these constant outbursts have severely impacted her mental health, she reached out for support, asking, “How will you manage to work everyday if your employer cannot talk/speak nicely? Please advise… Thank you, everyone…”

In the comments section, domestic helpers and employers alike quickly came to her aid, offering a mix of sympathy and practical advice.

One domestic helper shared, “One day, my boss came back from the office, and from the door, I could already feel that something was not good. She started to look for things to express whatever was inside of her.

I told her, ‘If you are not happy with your work or anything, do not bring it home and use me as your outlet. Don’t throw it to me because it will come back to you. Be brave and talk; if you don’t, you will suffer emotionally. I’m still with them after 13 years.”

Another commented, “Feel you, but just tell myself I need to earn money. Just listen and forget. Do what she wants. I hate to argue. Luckily, I’m going to finish my contract in 2 months. Hopefully, my next employer will be good to me. More patience is what we need.”

Some recommended delving deeper into the reasons behind her employer’s harsh behaviour. One individual said, “I don’t know how long you have been with her, but first, you should see. What did you do wrong? You can change that according to her need.”

Another individual suggested that this behaviour might be part of her boss’s personality, saying, “Some employers have a louder urgent type of tone (even though they’re not angry, but just explaining or instructing). Try to differentiate it from real anger.

Though I agree some employers are easily angered or easily upset.”

A few people also suggested that she seek help from her agency. One individual advised, “Just ask for a transfer. Some employers have bad habits of treating others poorly. Don’t waste your energy. Just ask for a transfer. There are many nice employers, trust me.”

Another wrote, “Ask your employer to send you back to your agent or send you back to your country. If I were you, I’d rather go back home rather than get stressed and depressed. Life is only one, but money is always there. Please pity yourself.

Don’t let your boss take your mental health.”

