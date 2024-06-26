SINGAPORE: An employer received a lot of hate online for telling her helper that she wouldn’t get paid for June unless she accompanied them on a trip to Malaysia.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, a close friend of the helper provided a detailed account of the entire incident.

She wrote, “On June 19, her employer asked her if she had a Malaysia visa or not; if she didn’t have a visa and she wasn’t going with them to Malaysia, the employer said she wouldn’t get her June salary for this month.”

Troubled by this revelation, the friend questioned the fairness of such a demand, asking others in the group, “Is this thing right?”

The next day, June 20, she shared that the employer managed to secure a Malaysia visa for her friend and insisted that she accompany them on the trip.

The controversy, however, didn’t end there. The friend disclosed further mistreatment on June 21.

During breakfast at a hotel in Malaysia, the employer allegedly instructed the helper to “eat more” because she wouldn’t be purchasing any lunch for her.

After breakfast, the employer and her son headed off to enjoy the hotel swimming pool, leaving her friend hanging outside the main entrance for hours because she didn’t want to pay for her entrance ticket.

When they finally returned in the afternoon, at around 2:55 pm, they made her friend wait outside the hotel and wouldn’t let her in until they said so.

“Is this supposed to be like this? I don’t think so, right? Can I report to MOM or not?” her friend asked. Alarmed by the employer’s actions, two netizens took to ‘Complaint Singapore’ to share the incident.

Ms Fiona Suryaningsih posted a screenshot of the post, expressing disbelief: “Unbelievable employers like this still exist in singapore. Hope 1 of the employers, members of this group, so they can see what they have done.”

Ms Rini Nazam also shared the post and accompanied it with a straightforward plea: “Boss please la no money don’t hire a helper as simple as that.”

“Do not treat them like animals”

In the comments section, many were outraged by the employer’s actions and encouraged the helper to complain with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One netizen said, “You hired a helper to go anywhere please treat them fairly. Do not treat them like animals.”

He also questioned why the employer insisted on bringing the helper along and choosing an expensive hotel like Legoland Malaysia, knowing it would be costly.

He suggested it might have been better for the helper to stay in Singapore during the employer’s holiday.

He also criticized the employer for leaving the helper waiting outside while they rested in the hotel room, describing it as a form of torture.

Another netizen called for MOM to thoroughly investigate helpers’ complaints, adding:

“Sad to say this is only the tip of the iceberg. Many injustices have been swept under the carpet because of fear and threats from employers. Let’s not wait till a life is lost before mom takes action.”

Meanwhile, others urged her close friend to speak with the employer first and tell her she shouldn’t treat her helper that way. If the employer doesn’t listen or change her ways, they suggest she begin documenting evidence.

This could mean keeping records of what’s been happening, saving any messages or emails showing mistreatment, and getting statements from anyone who’s seen what’s happening.

That way, if she needs to take further action, like reporting to MOM or talking to the helper’s agency, she’ll have everything she needs to back up what’s been happening.

