Maid says her employer asks her to work for an additional 2 months after her contract and Work Permit expire

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for advice after her employer wanted her to work for an additional two months after the expiry of her Work Permit (WP) and contract.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid explained that she signed a contract with her employer on Nov 14, 2021. Her Work Permit (WP) was approved on Nov 27, 2021. However, because her employer went on holiday for the entirety of December 2021, she only officially started work in January 2022. Because of this, “now my boss wants me to work with them until January 2024 without renewing my work permit”, the helper wrote.

“Is it possible to work with them even if our signed contract will end this November 14 and my work permit will expire on November 27?” she asked others in the group.

Netizens who commented on her post said that it was not necessary for her to renew her contract with her employer, but she needed to have a valid Work Permit for as long as she was working in Singapore.

One netizen said: “No you can’t stay until. January. You will be overstaying in Sg and u might be penalised or what.. Even they extend it will only be for 1 month. In case they won’t renew ur permit or buy u a ticket before November 27.. Pls call MOM or CDE and ask for help”.

Another commented: “U better talk to ur Employer before ur wp expiration at least 2 months before so that u have enough time to look for a new Employer in case she doesn’t want to renew ur wp. If ur wp expired u have 14 days to stay and look for a new Employer to apply ur wp again if not u have to exit from Sg”.

Last month, a foreign domestic helper took to social media asking what her options were after her employer cancelled her Work Permit (WP). In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid asked if she could stay in Singapore even after her employer cancelled her Work Permit and brought her to the airport to send her home. “Can I stay ?If yes, how long?” she asked.

According to the Manpower Ministry (MOM, “Depending on which comes first, you must cancel the Work Permit:

Within 1 week after last day of notice.

OR

OR 1 day after the Work Permit expires”.

The MOM also said that before cancelling, an employer has to:

“Give reasonable notice of the worker’s repatriation.

Seek tax clearance from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore ( IRAS ). Settle all outstanding employment issues your worker may raise, including salary payments. Ensure your worker has a valid passport. Buy an air ticket and pay for any connecting transport costs to the international port of entry in your worker’s home country/region nearest to their hometown: You must pay for the air ticket, and it must include check-in luggage.

The departure date must be within 2 weeks from the cancellation.

You and your worker should also discuss and agree on the following in writing before buying an air ticket:

Transit arrangement, such as connecting flights and layover hours

Allowance needed to sustain the worker during the transit”

Should the worker still be in Singapore, the employer has to print a Special Pass for her.