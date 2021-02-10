Home News Featured News Woman says she may be a maid in SG but that's...

Woman says she may be a maid in SG but that’s why she could afford 3 houses, two plots of land and a car in the Philippines

'Singapore is good enough to make me earn money and invest in the future,' she says

Photo: TikTok/ @shery2291

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Filipino woman on TikTok has come back with a sassy response to netizens who called her out for being a maid.

A netizen posted the following comment on the woman’s TikTok channel: “no lah she’s a maid”.

In response, the woman, @shery2291, said: “I may be a maid but I have car in the Philippines, then I got three houses in Cavite, two land in Samal and one of them is near the beach”.

@shery2291Reply to @daenarysmotherofdragons just sayin #philippines #singapore #fyp #tiktokphilippines🇵🇭 #tiktoksingapore♬ original sound – She❤️Rob

- Advertisement -

“Singapore is good enough to make me earn money and invest in the future. So if I’m maid here in Singapore, it’s okay”.

She added as an aside: “as long as I’m just thinking about the future and not just (posting) hating comments in other people’s videos”.

The woman retorted: “Just saying”.

The video was posted on TikTok slightly over a week ago, before it went viral on social media such as Facebook, garnering 128,200 likes and 2234 comments.

Netizens who commented on the video were very supportive of the woman, with some even asking her to bring them to Singapore.

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

K.Shanmugam to Jamus Lim, “We’ve been having the conversation on crime, rehabilitation for decades”

Singapore—Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and MP Jamus Lim (Workers’ Party-Sengkang GRC) seem to have taken a question asked in Parliament online, addressing each other on their social media accounts. On Feb 2, Dr Lim asked a question directly asking...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore National Eye Centre staff receives 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine by mistake

Singapore – A Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) staff member received the equivalent of five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by mistake. It was a human error caused by a lapse in communication among members of the vaccination team, said the...
View Post
Featured News

The “Chinese” don’t get it? – Really?

Say what you like about him but Singapore’s late first Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, had a genius for manipulating the Western narrative when it came to all things Chinese. Mr Lee, the original WOG (Western Oriental Gentleman) started out...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore