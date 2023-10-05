Maid: If I’m blocklisted, can I be back to SG after 1 year to work?

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking about what happens to blocklisted maids. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid posted a query on behalf of her friend. She wanted to know if a helper could still return to Singapore to work even after being blocklisted.

“Anyone here know if you got blocklisted here is there any chances to work again after a year? Or how many years is the consequences on being blocklisted here?” she wrote. The helper continued: “Because I have a friend asking for helped to work again here because after she try to apply in agency the agent told her she’s not eligible for work pass.then she just go back to her country around February”.

Netizens who commented on her post seemed to be unanimous in their reply that once a helper was blocklisted, she would never be able to come back to Singapore to work. One netizen replied differently: “It depends on her case, it is stated 6months to 7years… WP holder can be ban for a year if MOM caught illegally selling or working.. You try to google search”. However, most other netizens said: “normally theres no one year ban frm MOM, now adays once banned she cant come back anymore”.

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic helper took to social media after she felt hurt when her employer’s child was rude to her. In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for employers and helpers, the maid asked others for advice when the child did not listen to her. The maid wrote that when the family went out to eat or for a walk, the child would always ask her to go away and tell her not to join them. She wrote that the kid would also always say that he did not like or love the helper which she always found very hurtful.

“there was one moment when he now dared to say it in front of his mother and father but neither of them responded ….. it really hurt me so much” she wrote. She wrote that when she discussed returning to her country with her employer, he would always threaten to report or blacklist her so that she would not be able to work in Singapore again. “i can’t stop thinking what i do if like that”, the maid wrote.