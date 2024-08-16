;
LTA awards S$199M contract for Maju-Clementi rail tunnels and S$400M for Cross Island Line power supply system

August 16, 2024
Maju-Clementi rail tunnels

SINGAPORE: New rail tunnels will each stretch 1.4 kilometres, connecting the future Maju and Clementi MRT stations. These twin tunnels will pass beneath key infrastructure, including the Sungei Ulu Pandan canal, ST reports.

On Aug 15, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced a S$199 million contract for the construction of rail tunnels linking the future Maju and Clementi stations. This contract is the last of nine civil contracts for the Cross Island Line’s (CRL) second phase, which is being built in three stages. In addition, a separate S$400 million contract was awarded for the CRL’s power supply system.

Sinohydro Corporation’s Singapore branch will handle the design and construction of these tunnels. Sinohydro has prior experience with major projects, including the Pasir Ris East and Clementi CRL stations and the Thomson-East Coast Line’s Napier station. Construction will use a slurry tunnel-boring machine due to the hard sedimentary rock in the area.

LTA has assured that rigorous safety measures and real-time monitoring will be in place to maintain ground stability and minimise any impact on nearby areas. Tunnelling is set to begin in late 2024.

In addition to the tunnelling contract, LTA has awarded a $400 million contract for the CRL’s power supply system. This contract was given to a consortium consisting of Siemens Mobility and Concord Corporation. Siemens Mobility, known for its work on the Downtown Line’s power supply systems, will handle the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the CRL’s power supply system. The company is also currently involved in power supply projects for the Jurong Region Line, the Downtown Line extension, the Circle Line extension, and the North East Line extension.

Concord Corporation, which has worked on the Circle Line’s power supply and upgrades to the North-South and East-West MRT lines, will collaborate with Siemens Mobility. The power supply system is crucial for the high-capacity demands of the CRL. Siemens Mobility has also secured the contract for the CRL’s overhead conductor rail system, which provides electricity to trains.

The Cross Island Line, Singapore’s eighth MRT line, was first announced in 2019. The first phase, stretching 29 kilometres from Aviation Park in Changi to Bright Hill in Sin Ming, is currently under construction and expected to finish by 2030.

The second phase will cover 15 kilometres, including six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, with completion slated for 2032.

An additional 7.3-kilometre extension from Punggol to Pasir Ris is also planned to be finished by 2032. Engineering studies for the third phase are ongoing, which will likely include at least four stations between Jurong and Tuas. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

