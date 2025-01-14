Home News

Lower-income Singapore households can now start applying for public transport vouchers from Jan 14 to Oct 31

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 14, 2025

SINGAPORE: From Jan 14 to Oct 31, households with a monthly income per person of up to S$1,800 who did not receive  (PTVs) in 2024 can now apply for S$60 vouchers.

According to The Star, this initiative aims to ease the impact of the recent public transport fare hike. Applications can be made online or at local community clubs.

The Ministry of Transport and the People’s Association announced on Jan 13 that households requiring additional assistance—including those who did not qualify based on the income criterion—can submit an appeal for further support, either online or in person at community clubs.

Households that received a PTV notification letter can redeem their vouchers using the SimplyGo app, at any SimplyGo kiosk, or at various other SimplyGo service points.

Residents with questions can also approach their community clubs for guidance.

Each eligible household will receive one PTV, which can be used to top up fare cards or purchase monthly passes. These vouchers are valid until March 31, 2026.

See also  Veteran opposition politician weighs in on $7 million E-Scooter Trade-in “Grant of Death”

This follows the first phase of the distribution process completed in December 2024, which saw approximately 270,000 households receiving physical or digital notification letters for vouchers under the 2023 program.

These vouchers were provided to those whose household income met the previous eligibility criteria.

This round offers a higher voucher amount of S$60, compared to the S$50 vouchers distributed last year to households with a monthly income of up to S$1,600 per person.

The updated criteria are expected to benefit an additional 60,000 households.

The voucher distribution comes at a time when public transport fares have risen. Since Dec 28, 2024, adult passengers have faced a 10-cent increase per train or bus ride as part of a 6% fare hike.

Concessionary fare holders, including seniors, students, people with disabilities, and low-wage workers, now pay 4 cents more per journey.

The new PTV initiative seeks to provide much-needed financial relief to households facing the dual challenge of rising transport costs and the ongoing economic climate.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Home News

Buddhist charity gives away $1.3 million worth of hong bao for CNY

January 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore’s personal accident and health insurance market to skyrocket 38% by 2029, sparking shift to private health plans

January 13, 2025 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore bans blockchain-based platform Polymarket

January 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Property

Stronger economy and interest rate cuts to boost private home demand and prices in 2025

January 14, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Billionaire Richard Liu pays back $1,400 to each of his home villagers as a “Thank You” gift for funding his education at university 35 years ago

January 14, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

Lower-income Singapore households can now start applying for public transport vouchers from Jan 14 to Oct 31

January 14, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
In the Hood

Singaporeans outraged over public urination nuisance in MRT stations

January 14, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.